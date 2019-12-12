Austin woman sentenced for selling meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth results in probation for a Mower County woman.

DeeDee Moungkhounuh, 27 of Austin, pleaded guilty to selling a little over 24 grams of methamphetamine to a police informant on March 6.

She was sentenced Thursday to 25 years of probation and must pay a $1,000 fine for being convicted of 2nd degree sale of drugs.