Austin woman sentenced for selling meth

DeeDee Moungkhounuh
DeeDee Moungkhounuh

Arrested in May after March drug sale.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth results in probation for a Mower County woman.

DeeDee Moungkhounuh, 27 of Austin, pleaded guilty to selling a little over 24 grams of methamphetamine to a police informant on March 6.

She was sentenced Thursday to 25 years of probation and must pay a $1,000 fine for being convicted of 2nd degree sale of drugs.

