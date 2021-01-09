Austin woman sentenced for leaving child in a vehicle while at work

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman accused of leaving her child in her vehicle while she was at work has pleaded guilty.

Liliana Garcia, 29 of Austin, was arrested in early November 2019 after Austin police received a call about a child left in a vehicle at the Hormel plant parking lot. Police said Garcia was the child’s mother and had reported for work at Hormel at 6:30 am. The child was apparently left in the vehicle until 1:45 pm.

Court documents state Garcia told another employee around 10 am that she thought she dropped the child off at the babysitter but wasn’t sure.

Garcia entered a guilty plea to gross misdemeanor child endangerment and has been sentenced to one year of supervised probation and a $500 fine.