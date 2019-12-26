Clear
Austin woman sentenced for knife attack

Miesha Neely
Miesha Neely

Police say man was cut on the nose.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 2:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman arrested for slashing her boyfriend’s face is sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Miesha Courtney Neely, 34 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one felony count of terroristic threats of the May 15 incident in Austin. Police say Neely had an argument with her boyfriend after she noticed him texting another woman and grabbed a big kitchen knife.

When her boyfriend tried to hide in the bathroom, officers say Neely forced her way in and cut him on the nose.

In addition to the probation, Neely can have no contact with the victim unless approved by her probation officer.

