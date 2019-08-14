Austin woman sentenced for care center embezzlement

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is sentenced for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the Stewartville Care Center.
Trina Gayle Engler, 41 of Austin, was charged in March with five felony theft counts. Investigators say Engler used unearned time off, unauthorized credit card charges, money taken out of petty cash, and money received from tenants that was never deposited to steal from the care center over the course of five years she worked there.
Engler pleaded guilty to one count of theft and was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years of supervised probation. She must also pay $86,697.72 in restitution.
