Austin woman sentenced for beating her children

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of whipping her children with a cell phone charging cord is sentenced.

Sharnaye Latrice Scroggins, 31 of Austin, was arrested in November 2019 after the Austin Police Department said Scroggins whipped three of her children with a phone charging cord, leaving scars. One child also claimed to have been punched in the eye, leaving it bruised and swollen, while another child claimed to have been beaten with a spatula.

Scroggins was charged with three counts of malicious punishment of a child and three counts of domestic assault. She eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault and was sentenced Monday to one years of supervised probation. Scroggins was also fined $200.