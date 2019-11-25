Clear
Austin woman sentenced for bad checks and drugs

Dixie Denhof
Dixie Denhof

Ordered to pay over $1,000 in restitution.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Bad checks and drug possession add up to probation for a Mower County woman.

Dixie Lou Denhof, 40 of Austin, was sentenced Monday to 10 years of probation and ordered to pay $1,209.03 in restitution. Denhof pleaded guilty in July to one count of check forgery and one count of 5th degree drug possession.

She was arrested in December 2018 after employees at Runnings called Austin police and pointed Denhof out has having written checks that that had been returned for insufficient funds. Police say when they tried to arrest Denhof, she started yelling and swearing and threatening suicide.

Officers searched Denhof’s purse and say the found heroin, a methamphetamine pipe, and two forged checks for $1,900.

