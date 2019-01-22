Austin woman sentenced for Worth County meth

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An Austin woman is pleading guilty to getting caught with drugs in North Iowa.

Melissa Root, 49, pleaded guilty in Worth County District Court to misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested after a traffic stop December 19, 2018, on 510th Street.

Root has been sentenced to 10 days in the Worth County Jail, with credit for time served, and must pay a $315 fine.