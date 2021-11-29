Austin woman ruled incompetent to stand trial for burglary, assault

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of forcing her way into someone else’s home and then striking another woman is found not incompetent to stand trial.

Tiffany Robitaille, 18 of Austin, was arrested on September 18 and charged with first-degree burglary and fifth-degree assault.

The Austin Police Department says Robitaille knocked on a door in the 300 block of 37th Street SW and then pushed her way inside. Witnesses say Robitaille then sat on a chair in the kitchen and said if no one called an ambulance, she would cut herself.

Witnesses say Robitaille punched a female occupant of the home on the right hip and was about to hit her again until an adult male got in between them.

A judge ordered a mental evaluation for Robitaille and, after receiving that report, ruled Monday that Robitaille is not competent to stand trial.