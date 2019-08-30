Clear
Austin woman pleads not guilty to having two pounds of meth

Dawn Marcks

Five firearms also found in mid-August search.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Austin woman is pleading not guilty after law enforcement says it found two pounds of methamphetamine and five firearms in her home.

Dawn Marie Marcks, 51, was arrested after a search of her home in the 800 block of 6th Avenue SE on August 16. Court documents state Marcks was in her front yard when authorities arrived and admitted having about six ounces of meth in her home.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says the search turned up about two pounds of meth, $8,954 in cash, a Ruger .380 pistol, a Taurus 9 mm pistol, two Marlin .22 rifles, a Winchester .22 rifle, various calibers of ammunition, a cell phone, and an iPad.

Marcks’ trial is scheduled to begin on February 3.

