AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is pleading not guilty to providing methamphetamine to a confidential informant.
The Austin Police Department and the Southeast Minnesota Drug Task Force says DeeDee Moungkhounuh, 27 of Austin, sold an informant 24.33 grams of meth on March 6. Court documents state the drug deal was recorded on audio surveillance.
Moungkhounuh was arrested May 10 and entered a not guilty plea to 1st degree sale of meth Thursday. No trial date has been set.
Related Content
- Austin man pleads guilty to dealing meth
- Austin woman pleads not guilty to dealing meth
- Ventura woman pleads guilty to dealing meth
- Austin man pleads guilty to selling meth
- Austin man pleads guilty to meth crime
- Rochester woman pleads not guilty to dealing meth
- Mason City woman pleads guilty to meth dealing
- Mason City woman pleads guilty to dealing meth
- Chatfield woman pleads guilty to selling meth
- Kellogg woman pleads guilty to meth possession
Scroll for more content...