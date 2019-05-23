Clear
Austin woman pleads not guilty to dealing meth

DeeDee Moungkhounuh DeeDee Moungkhounuh

No trial date set.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 1:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is pleading not guilty to providing methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

The Austin Police Department and the Southeast Minnesota Drug Task Force says DeeDee Moungkhounuh, 27 of Austin, sold an informant 24.33 grams of meth on March 6. Court documents state the drug deal was recorded on audio surveillance.

Moungkhounuh was arrested May 10 and entered a not guilty plea to 1st degree sale of meth Thursday. No trial date has been set.

