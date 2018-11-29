Austin woman pleads not guilty in bar assault

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is pleading not guilty to a bar assault.
Brittney Earline Anderley, 30 of Austin, was arrested on November 3 and charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The Austin Police Department says Anderley got into an argument with another female at the Bakery Lounge and wound up throwing a bar glass, hitting the other female in the head.
Anderley entered a not guilty plea Thursday. Her trial is scheduled to begin on April 29, 2019.
