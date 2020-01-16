Austin woman pleads guilty to welfare fraud

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is pleading guilty to welfare fraud.
Vicki Lynn Hanson, 59 of Austin, was charged with wrongfully obtaining government assistance in May 2019. Investigators say Hanson did not report monthly spousal maintenance payments of $714 a month that she received from her ex-husband and because of that she got $6,308.91 in government medical benefits for which she should not have qualified.
Hanson entered a guilty plea Thursday and her sentencing is set for April 23.
