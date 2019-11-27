Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Austin woman pleads guilty to stealing $1,200

Joleen Muhlbauer
Joleen Muhlbauer

Police say she took cash hidden in a closet.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 2:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of stealing $1,200 from someone’s closet is pleading guilty.

Joleen Carol Muhlbauer, 53 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to felony theft. Her sentencing is scheduled for January 30, 2020. Austin police say Muhlbauer was allowed into the home of an acquaintance on October 11 and allegedly went to an upstairs closet and took $1,200 that had been hidden beneath some clothing.

Police say when Muhlbauer was arrested later that same day, she only had $1,000 on her.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 16°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking at winds picking up Wednesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

No Parking Notice in Rochester

Image

Did you hit the grocery store aisles before the storm?

Image

How are visitors adjusting to the winter weather

Image

Snow forces travelers to find lodging at North Iowa hotels

Image

Weather makes impact on sports

Image

Giving Back this Holiday Season

Image

Affordable Housing on Ramp #6

Image

Snow and Holiday Shopping

Community Events