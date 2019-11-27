Austin woman pleads guilty to stealing $1,200

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of stealing $1,200 from someone’s closet is pleading guilty.

Joleen Carol Muhlbauer, 53 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to felony theft. Her sentencing is scheduled for January 30, 2020. Austin police say Muhlbauer was allowed into the home of an acquaintance on October 11 and allegedly went to an upstairs closet and took $1,200 that had been hidden beneath some clothing.

Police say when Muhlbauer was arrested later that same day, she only had $1,000 on her.