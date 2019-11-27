AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of stealing $1,200 from someone’s closet is pleading guilty.
Joleen Carol Muhlbauer, 53 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to felony theft. Her sentencing is scheduled for January 30, 2020. Austin police say Muhlbauer was allowed into the home of an acquaintance on October 11 and allegedly went to an upstairs closet and took $1,200 that had been hidden beneath some clothing.
Police say when Muhlbauer was arrested later that same day, she only had $1,000 on her.
Related Content
- Austin woman pleads guilty to stealing $1,200
- Austin woman pleads guilty to financial exploitation
- Austin woman pleads guilty to drug sales
- Austin woman pleads guilty to bar assault
- Austin woman pleads guilty to selling meth
- Austin man pleads guilty to threatening woman
- Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Albert Lea Walmart
- Woman pleads guilty to stealing from the Stewartville Care Center
- Woman pleads not guilty to stealing from mother
- Iowa woman, 79, pleads guilty to stealing from ailing sister
Scroll for more content...