Austin woman pleads guilty to selling meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is pleading guilty to selling drugs.
DeeDee Moungkhounuh, 27 of Austin, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs. She was accused of selling 24.33 grams of methamphetamine to a police informant on March 6 in Austin.
A sentencing hearing is set for December 12.
