Austin woman pleads guilty to knife threat

AUSTIN, Minn. - A woman accused of threatening to kill someone with a knife is pleading guilty.
Gloria Lynn Gilbert, 62 of Austin, was arrested on July 5, 2019, after a woman says Gilbert approached her in an apartment building hallway, holding a knife above her head and repeatedly saying “I’m gonna kill you.”
Austin police say they found a knife in Gilbert’s apartment but she told officers she might have “blacked out” and did not remember leaving her apartment. Police say Gilbert was intoxicated and difficult to understand when he was arrested.
She entered a guilty plea Monday to harassment with intent to injure. Gilbert’s sentencing is scheduled for April 2.
