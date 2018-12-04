Austin woman pleads guilty to drug sales

AUSTIN, Minn. – One of the people arrested after an Austin drug search is pleading guilty.

Karla Monika Gilbertson, 39, and Chanh Daeng Inboua, 42, were each charged with 1st degree possession of methamphetamine after Austin police executed a search warrant at their home in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue NW.

Officers said they found drug paraphernalia, four surveillance cameras, two .22 caliber rifles, about 68 grams of meth, and evidence of check forgery.

Gilberton has pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug sales and is due to be sentenced on March 14, 2019.

Inboua is pleading not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial on March 8, 2019.