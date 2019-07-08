Austin woman pleads guilty to check forgery and drug possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of writing thousands of dollars in bad checks.

Dixie Lou Denhof, 39 of Austin, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of check forgery and one count of 5th degree drug possession. She was arrested in December 2018 after employees at Runnings called Austin police. Denhof was pointed out to officers as having previously written $576.99 worth of checks to the store that had been returned for insufficient funds. Police say when they tried to arrest Denhof, she started yelling and swearing and threatening suicide.

Officers say a search of Denhof’s purse found heroin, a methamphetamine pipe, and two forged checks for $1,900. Police say Denhof then admitted to forging three other checks for over $1,800.

Her sentencing is scheduled for October 4.