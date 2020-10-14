Austin woman pleads guilty to burglary, drug charges still pending

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman accused in two criminal cases in Freeborn County pleads guilty to one of them.

Athena Alizabeth Berg, 27 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to 1st degree burglary and been sentenced to 63 days in jail and five years of supervised probation. Law enforcement says Berg entered someone else’s hom on December 27, 2018, and attacked another woman. Court documents state Berg was screaming “stay the *expletive* away from by boyfriend” during the assault.

Berg has still not entered a plea to several crimes connected to an incident on January 14, 2020, that started at the Freeborn County law enforcement center. Berg is accused of starting a disturbance while apparently intoxicated and then when she tried to drive away, she was stopped and law enforcement says methamphetamine and other drug items were found in Berg’s vehicle.

She’s charged with 3rd degree drug possession, DWI, unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe, and possession of drug paraphernalia.