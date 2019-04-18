Austin woman pleads guilty to bar assault

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman pleads guilty in an Austin bar fight.

Brittney Earline Anderley, 30 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Thursday to 3rd degree assault. She was arrested November 3, 2018, after Austin police say Anderley got into an argument with another female at the Bakery Lounge.

Anderley was accused of throwing a bar glass and hitting the other female in the head.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 1.