AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman pleads guilty in an Austin bar fight.
Brittney Earline Anderley, 30 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Thursday to 3rd degree assault. She was arrested November 3, 2018, after Austin police say Anderley got into an argument with another female at the Bakery Lounge.
Anderley was accused of throwing a bar glass and hitting the other female in the head.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 1.
Related Content
- Austin woman pleads guilty to bar assault
- Austin woman pleads not guilty in bar assault
- Austin man pleads guilty to assaulting roommates
- Austin woman pleads guilty to financial exploitation
- Austin woman pleads guilty to drug sales
- Austin man pleads not guilty in grocery store assault
- Austin man pleads guilty to meth crime
- Austin duo plead guilty to drug possession
- Austin man pleads guilty to knife threat
- Austin man pleads guilty to gun crime
Scroll for more content...