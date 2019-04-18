Clear
Austin woman pleads guilty to bar assault

Brittney Anderley Brittney Anderley

Police she she hit another woman with a bar glass.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 1:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman pleads guilty in an Austin bar fight.

Brittney Earline Anderley, 30 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Thursday to 3rd degree assault. She was arrested November 3, 2018, after Austin police say Anderley got into an argument with another female at the Bakery Lounge.

Anderley was accused of throwing a bar glass and hitting the other female in the head.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 1.

