STEELE COUNTY, Minn. - A 30-year-old Austin woman was injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Destiny Schroeder suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the crash in Owatonna Township.

Authorities said Schroeder’s car was rear-ended by a Toytoa Tundra, driven by 55-year-old Janice Schultz, of Owatonna.

Schroeder was taken to the Owatonna hospital.