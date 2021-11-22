Austin woman injured in two-vehicle collision

WALCOTT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Austin woman is hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Rice County.

It happened just before 4:30 pm Monday at mile marker 52 on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says Troy Lee Kohnert, 53 of New Richland, and Paw Kit Htoo, 37 of St. Paul, were both driving south when their vehicles made contact.

The only person hurt in the collision is Tamalshee Kalpohsi, 30 of Austin, a passenger in Htoo’s vehicle. Kalpohsi suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Faribault Fire Department, and North Memorial Ambulance assisted with this accident.