Austin woman going to prison for hitting her ex-boyfriend with a car

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hitting her ex-boyfriend with a car is sending a Mower County woman to prison.

Tori Jersusha-Ann Ward, 21 of Austin, was sentenced Tuesday to six years and two months behind bars, with credit for 343 days already served.

Ward was initially charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to 1st degree assault for the incident on July 19, 2019. Austin police say Ward’s 19-year-old boyfriend broke up with her the day before and when she saw him in the intersection of 2nd Avenue SE and 1st Street SE, hit him with her car at 45 miles per hour.

Police say the victim suffered a fractured right wrist and several large cuts.