AUSTIN, Minn. - Welfare fraud means probation for a Mower County woman.

Vicky Lynn Hanson, 60 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $6,893.91 in fines.

Hanson pleaded guilty in January to one count of wrongfully obtaining government assistance. Investigators say Hanson did not report monthly spousal maintenance payments of $714 a month that she received from her ex-husband.