AUSTIN, Minn. - A woman could be charged after she allegedly left a child in a vehicle while she was at work.
Austin police said it received a call at 2 p.m. after a report of a child left in a vehicle at the Hormel plant parking lot.
The child’s mother, Liliana Garcia, is a Hormel employee and went to work at 6:30 a.m.
At around 10 a.m., she allegedly told another employee that she thought she dropped the child off at the babysitter but wasn’t sure.
The child was left in the car from 6:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Garcia was arrested for a warrant not related to this case and a charge is pending for endangering a child.
Related Content
- Austin woman facing charges after apparently leaving child in vehicle while at work
- Woman faces attempted murder charges after Austin hit and run
- Man facing burglary charge in Austin
- Austin man facing charges for allegedly slashing son's face
- Rochester man and woman now facing federal child porn charges
- Mankato man sentenced for ramming Austin woman's vehicle
- Eyota man facing child porn charges
- Austin PD arrests woman on attempted murder warrant after apparent hit and run
- Woman charged after three-vehicle crash
- Man facing attempted murder charges in relation to Austin fire
Scroll for more content...