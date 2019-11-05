Austin woman facing charges after apparently leaving child in vehicle while at work

AUSTIN, Minn. - A woman could be charged after she allegedly left a child in a vehicle while she was at work.

Austin police said it received a call at 2 p.m. after a report of a child left in a vehicle at the Hormel plant parking lot.

The child’s mother, Liliana Garcia, is a Hormel employee and went to work at 6:30 a.m.

At around 10 a.m., she allegedly told another employee that she thought she dropped the child off at the babysitter but wasn’t sure.

The child was left in the car from 6:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Garcia was arrested for a warrant not related to this case and a charge is pending for endangering a child.