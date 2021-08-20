Austin woman arrested in Cerro Gordo Co. for repeatedly changing bar codes at Walmart

MASON CITY, Iowa - An Austin woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly repeatedly going into Walmart and changing bar codes to reduce prices.

Tonya Turvey, 40, is facing a felony charge of ongoing criminal conduct.

On at least three occasions, authorities said she went into Walmart and changed the bar codes to change the price of items and sometimes did not pay for them at all.

She fled the scene every time when confronted by loss prevention.

She is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.