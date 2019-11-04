Austin woman announces her candidacy for Minnesota house

AUSTIN,Minn- An Austin woman is throwing her hat in the ring for a seat in the Minnesota house.

Patricia Mueller plans to run for Minnesota House seat 27b as a republican. Mueller has 15 years of experience as an educator and says her platform will focus on education and health care reform. Mueller has a congenital heart defect and says she can relate to people with health care struggles.

“I want to see transparency where people can go shop for their insurance so that we have competition so they can get the best care for the best price," Mueller said.

Mueller says her experience as a teacher will help her see the bigger picture and impact change when it comes to the education system.

"As a teacher, I talk personalize education all the time,” Mueller said. “We need students to have the options to go to places that fit them that doesn't mean we don't support public school it just means we want to have the local support.

Representative Jeanne Poppe tells KIMT that she welcomes Mueller to the race.