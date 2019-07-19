Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Austin woman accused of knife attack pleads guilty

Miesha Neely Miesha Neely

Boyfriend got cut on the side of his nose.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 11:29 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of attacking her boyfriend with a knife is pleading guilty.

Miesha Courtney Neely, 34 of Austin, was arrested on May 15 and charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats, and domestic assault. Her boyfriend told Austin police they had an argument after Neely noticed him texting a woman. The victim says Neely grabbed a big kitchen knife and when the man tried to hide in the bathroom, Neely forced her way in and cut him on the nose.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, the victim had a cut on the side of his nose and dried blood on his arms and chest.

Neeley pleaded guilty Friday to terroristic threats. Her sentencing is set for September 12.

Court documents state Neely has a previous conviction for assault with a deadly weapon in California in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 102°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Charles City
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 105°
Rochester
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 101°
Another round of dangerous heat and potentially dangerous storms for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police see uptick in thefts during fair week

Image

Tracking the Heat & Humidity

Image

Urban farm offers alpaca yoga

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The hottest air of the year moves in today

Image

RCTC hires Bonde as women's coach

Image

IGHSAU state softball pairings

Image

21st Century Approach to Softball

Image

Save the track efforts continue

Image

Beating the heat at the North Iowa Fair

Image

Kemps releases new ice cream flavors to help beat the heat

Community Events