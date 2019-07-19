Austin woman accused of knife attack pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of attacking her boyfriend with a knife is pleading guilty.

Miesha Courtney Neely, 34 of Austin, was arrested on May 15 and charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats, and domestic assault. Her boyfriend told Austin police they had an argument after Neely noticed him texting a woman. The victim says Neely grabbed a big kitchen knife and when the man tried to hide in the bathroom, Neely forced her way in and cut him on the nose.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, the victim had a cut on the side of his nose and dried blood on his arms and chest.

Neeley pleaded guilty Friday to terroristic threats. Her sentencing is set for September 12.

Court documents state Neely has a previous conviction for assault with a deadly weapon in California in 2016.