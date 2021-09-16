Austin welcomes all with open arms

AUSTIN, Minn. - Riverland Community College took part in the Austin Welcome Week festivities by holding a "Citizenship Day Celebration" to recognize community members who have recently become American citizens.

Oballa Oballa was born in Ethiopia and grew up in a Kenya refugee camp.

Oballa is now the first refugee elected to the Austin city council.

"It's a dream come true for so many immigrants that felt like this thing is impossible in a small town like Austin," said Oballa. "I keep telling them: now I am paving the way and maybe more of you will join. It's been a great welcoming from the community and seeing a diverse community like Austin to elect a young man like me, a refugee who seven years ago didn't know what he was doing. And now he is one of the greatest countries."

It is estimated that nearly 300 of the 37,000 Afghan refugees will settle in the land of ten thousand lakes.

Austin City Council Representative Patricia Mueller spoke at the Riverland event.

"I know that in Minnesota we would like to do whatever we can to embrace and help them...and help them thrive," said Rep. Mueller. "As they come from a horrible, impossible place, they have experiences that can teach us and make our communities richer and make our lives better, as well."

Oballa said growing up in a refugee camp is challenging, but a better alternative than going back to his home country.

The Afghan refugee situation reminds him of this.

"It's the same situation that I was in 20 years ago in my country when I was very young," said Oballa. "We flee a government that turned its back on us and started killing us. At this point, I think, not only America but every country in the world that has the ability to help. I think they should try their best to welcome those people who are running away from genocide and persecution so that they can get the help and the freedom that they need."

Rep. Mueller expressed her gratitude for the people of Austin and their acceptance.

"We have seen kind of a difference in our population," said Rep. Mueller. "And instead of being divisive about it, we've been embracing our brothers and sisters from other cultures. And that is such a special and unique part of this area. And I'm so proud to represent an area that has so much multiculturalism and values people from all different walks of life."