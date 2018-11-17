Clear

Austin vs. John Marshall Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Big Nine action in Rochester as the Rockets host the Packers

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 10:46 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

The John Marshall Rocket's girl's hockey team rebounded nicely after a 12-3 loss against Minneapolis Coop on Friday. JM used a four-goal first period to defeat Austin 6-2.

