Austin vs. John Marshall Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

The John Marshall Rocket's girl's hockey team rebounded nicely after a 12-3 loss against Minneapolis Coop on Friday. JM used a four-goal first period to defeat Austin 6-2.
