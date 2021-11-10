Austin to get thousands of dollars for new internet projects

AUSTIN, Minn. – The City of Austin is joining a statewide program to develop and enhance local internet access and use.

Austin has been named one of six new Blandin Broadband Communities, which means it will receive money from a special grant fund for projects that meet Blandin Foundation standards. Austin area non-profits, schools, and governments will have the opportunity to apply for up to $100,000 in total grant funding over two years.

“Broadband has the potential to create happier, healthier, and more resilient communities,” says Molly Lanke, Executive Director of the United Way of Mower County and member of the Digital Equity Steering Committee. “The Austin area will be positively impacted by the Blandin Foundation partnership and participation of passionate residents who are ready to move this work forward.”

The Blandin Foundation was established in Grand Rapids in 1941 and says it “addresses issues to enhance the economic viability of rural communities and the well-being of residents.”