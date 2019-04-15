Clear
Austin teen sentenced for off-road vehicle theft

Cody Bale Cody Bale

ATVs and a UTV were stolen in August 2018.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 9:56 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County teen is sentenced for stealing some off-road vehicles.

Cody Bale, 19 of Austin, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation. Bale must also perform 20 hours of community work service and pay $321.89 in restitution.

He was charged with four felonies in August 2018 after the Mower County Sheriff’s Office said two ATVs and a UTV were stolen from an Austin shed. Authorities say one of the ATVs and the UTV were found in Bale’s possession.

