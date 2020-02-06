Austin teen sentenced for BB gun shooting

AUSTIN, Minn. – Shooting a man with a BB gun means probation for a Mower County teen.
Casey David Rowe, 19 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to do 40 hours of community work service.
Rowe pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault for an incident on March 4, 2019, where authorities say a fight broke out of a drug deal and Rowe shot a man several times with a BB gun.
