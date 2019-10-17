Clear
Austin teen sentenced again for a stolen vehicle

Cody Bale


Previously pleaded guilty involving off-road vehicles.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County teen is sentenced a second time over stolen vehicles.

Cody James Bale, 19 of Austin, received five years of supervised probation Thursday and was ordered to do 40 hours of community work service. Austin police say they got a report of a stolen Ford Focus on August 13, 2018. The owner said he had parked it at an auto repair shop on July 28, 2018, and it was gone.

It turned out the Ford Focus had been involved in a traffic stop on August 11, 2018, with Bale as the diver. He pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle in February 2019.

Bale was previously sentenced to five years of probation for 2nd degree burglary. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says two ATVs and a UTV were stolen from an Austin shed and one of the ATVs and the UTV were found in Bale’s possession in August 2018.

