Austin teen pleads guilty to burglary

AUSTIN, Minn. – One of two young men accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of items is pleading guilty.

Quincy James Towers, 19 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Monday to 2nd degree burglary. He and Treshawn Martez Delaney, 20 of Austin, were arrested in August 2019 and accused of burglarizing a home in the 300 block of 1st Street SE in Austin.

Investigators say around $12,000 in coins, hardware, electronics, a safe, guitars, were taken along with a credit card. Police say Towers and Delaney were found in a car with the stolen items.

Towers is set to be sentenced on April 23. Delaney is scheduled to stand trial beginning March 2 for 2nd degree burglary and felony theft.