AUSTIN, Minn. – One of two young men accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of items is pleading guilty.
Quincy James Towers, 19 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Monday to 2nd degree burglary. He and Treshawn Martez Delaney, 20 of Austin, were arrested in August 2019 and accused of burglarizing a home in the 300 block of 1st Street SE in Austin.
Investigators say around $12,000 in coins, hardware, electronics, a safe, guitars, were taken along with a credit card. Police say Towers and Delaney were found in a car with the stolen items.
Towers is set to be sentenced on April 23. Delaney is scheduled to stand trial beginning March 2 for 2nd degree burglary and felony theft.
Related Content
- Austin teen pleads guilty to burglary
- Austin teen pleads not guilty to attempted burglary
- Teens accused of Austin burglary are pleading not guilty
- Austin man pleads guilty to rural burglary
- Austin man pleads guilty to bloody burglary
- Scarville teen pleads guilty to burglary
- Austin man pleads not guilty to burglary and drug crimes
- Austin man pleads guilty in NE Iowa burglary
- Austin teen pleads guilty to kicking in a door
- Austin teen accused of BB gun shooting pleads not guilty
Scroll for more content...