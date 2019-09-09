Clear
Austin teen pleads guilty in BB gun shooting

Casey Rowe
Casey Rowe

Investigators say it was over a drug deal gone bad.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 2:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A teenager is pleading guilty to assault after shooting a man with a BB gun.

Casey David Rowe, 19 of Austin, entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree assault Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 3, 2020.

Authorities say Rowe was involved in a drug deal on March 4 where someone tried to buy marijuana with a counterfeit $100 bill. Court documents say a fight broke out and Rowe shot a man several times with a BB gun.

