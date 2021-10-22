Austin teen charged with six break-ins pleads not guilty to all of them

AUSTIN, Minn. – A teen facing 15 charges for six separate crimes is pleading not guilty.

Elias James Wells, 18 of Austin, is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of theft, third-degree damage to property, two counts of fourth-degree damage to property, and possession of stolen property.

The Austin Police Department says Wells broke into a garage at Austin Ford on July 22 and stole a vehicle. Wells is also accused of breaking into two garages in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue SW in Austin on September 17, stealing three security cameras. Investigators say on September 18 Wells then broke into a vehicle in the 800 block of 11th Avenue SW in Austin, a home in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue SW, and a garage in the 600 block of 19th Street NW. Wells is accused of taking two laptop computers, two video game controllers, a subwoofer/amplifier combo, a handgun, ammunition, and $300 cash.

Wells has pleaded not guilty to all crimes. He has a trial scheduled to begin on March 28, 2022, for the July burglary and another trial set to start April 18, 2022, for the September thefts.