Austin teen arrested for theft of a handgun

AUSTIN, Minn. – The theft of a handgun leads to the arrest of a Mower County teen.

The Austin Police Department says it got the report Sunday morning f a burglary in the 600 block of 19th Street NW. A homeowner reported finding the vehicles in their garage had been gone through during the night. The homeowner reported money, ammunition, and a .380 handgun were missing.

Investigators say a neighbor’s camera system recorded someone trying to steal a package off their porch but then returning it. The person in the video was identified and Austin police, with help from the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, searched a home Monday morning in the 500 block of 18th Street NW. The stolen handgun and ammunition were found.

Elias James Wells, 18 of Austin, has been arrested and booked into the Mower County Jail.