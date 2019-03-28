Clear
Austin teen accused of BB gun shooting pleads not guilty

Casey Rowe Casey Rowe

Police say it happened during a drug deal.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 1:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A teen accused of firing a BB gun during a drug deal gone bad is pleading not guilty.

Casey David Rowe, 19 of Austin, is charged with two counts of 2nd degree assault, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and driving after revocation. His trial is set to start May 20.

According to court documents, Rowe was involved in a drug deal on March 4 in the parking lot of Walmart in Austin. Police say someone tried to buy some marijuana with a fake $100 bill and when a fight broke out, Rowe is accused of pulling out a BB gun and shooting a man several times.

