Austin superintendent prepares to retire after a once-in-a-lifetime school year

AUSTIN, Minn. - After a school year unlike any other, Austin Public Schools Superintendent David Krenz is retiring. He's worked in education since 1977 across Southeastern Minnesota and Central Wisconsin, the last twelve years at his current post in Austin.

In a normal year, Superintendent Krenz may be celebrating a variety of 'lasts.' But due to the pandemic, he's experiencing a lot of 'firsts' in his final year. "It's been an interesting year and half here," he reflects.

While the year's been challenging, it's also been rewarding for Krenz. In the end, he feels the district has made collaborative decisions in the best interests of the students and community.

While Krenz reflects on his time as the superintendent, he feels privileged to have had the support of the community. "I've been in a lot of communities... and by far, Austin's been the most supportive, committed to doing what's right and what's best for our kids," he explains. "Words only go so far. Action is the key and really, Austin, they walk their talk. They step up and support their students and their schools and that's been the most rewarding."

As he prepares to wrap up the school year, his parting message to students and staff is to keep challenging themselves. "You might feel that there's a huge burden with COVID, or with getting out, or something gets in your way, keeping working at it because things will open up, the doors will open for you. Just keep on keeping on," he says.

Superintendent Krenz's position is being filled by Dr. Joey Page, the current Byron Public Schools superintendent. Krenz's best piece of advice for Page is "to just listen."

In retirement, Krenz plans to possibly move closer to family in Central Wisconsin, travel somewhere warm, and just enjoy free time.