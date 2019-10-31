Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Austin students take stand against bullying

Bullying is a conversation happening this week at Ellis Middle School in Austin.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 5:10 PM

AUSTIN,Minn- It's something nearly all students have to deal with at some point and it can be tough to handle.
Bullying is a conversation happening this week at Ellis Middle School in Austin.

A student-based group called "students taking a new direction" known as "stand" is showing students how to respond if they witness bullying.Vanessa Gatdet is an 8th grader at the middle school.

"At our school, there is a lot of drama between girls and boys in 7th grade and 8th grade,” Gatdet said. “I think people should just relax. Why do you want to get in trouble for someone talking behind your back or to your face.”

Gatdet says she is currently not a victim of bullying but has experienced it before when she was young,”

“They are just insecure,” Gatdet. “ The best way to handle it is to just laugh at them or ignore them.”

Jessica Cabeen is the principal at Ellis Middle School. She says the best way to tackle the is issue is to address it head-on with education and compassion. She says if a student comes across a bully they should reach out to an adult.

"Find a caring adult,” Cabeen said. “ At Ellis Middle School we expect the best out of everyone. Each adult works hard to connect and find positive attributes out of all of our students. I've had students email, teachers connecting in the halls, in the cafeteria just building those solid relationships so they do feel comfortable."

Students are learning three strategies for dealing with bullying. The first is to be direct and if safe address the problem. Next, distract take attention away from the action. Last delegate. When you see something getting out of control seek an adult.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Feehan Tour

Image

Fashion for a Cure

Image

Bullying in Schools

Image

MN ACT Scores

Image

West Hancock High School receiving donated equipment from IMT

Image

Halloween Forecast

Image

Construction season coming to an end

Image

Volunteer drivers needed

Image

RCTC wrestling preview

Image

Atrium renovation at St. Mary's

Community Events