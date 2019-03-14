Austin students learn about trade jobs

AUSTIN, Minn.- Students at Sumner Elementary and Austin High School are getting hands on trade job experience.

The Carpenter’s Union hosted the event to show younger students a variety of career options.

They want students to know that college isn't their only option.

High schooler Bradon Tovarjohnson wants to pursue a career in which he can use his hands.

“Working with my hands feels a lot more better than working with my brain so it feels right,”

The Carpenter’s Union also has mentorship programs for students committed to pursuit of a trade career.