Austin students learn about trade jobs

AUSTIN, Minn.- Students at Sumner Elementary and Austin High School are getting hands on trade job experience.
The Carpenter’s Union hosted the event to show younger students a variety of career options.
They want students to know that college isn't their only option.
High schooler Bradon Tovarjohnson wants to pursue a career in which he can use his hands.
“Working with my hands feels a lot more better than working with my brain so it feels right,”
The Carpenter’s Union also has mentorship programs for students committed to pursuit of a trade career.
