Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Austin PD assisting in Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old girl Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Austin students learn about trade jobs

Students were able to learn about trade skills while building a bird house.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 6:11 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

AUSTIN, Minn.- Students at Sumner Elementary and Austin High School are getting hands on trade job experience.
The Carpenter’s Union hosted the event to show younger students a variety of career options.
They want students to know that college isn't their only option.
High schooler Bradon Tovarjohnson wants to pursue a career in which he can use his hands.

“Working with my hands feels a lot more better than working with my brain so it feels right,”

The Carpenter’s Union also has mentorship programs for students committed to pursuit of a trade career.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Tracking rain becoming light snow and a slick Friday morning commute.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Facebook Outage Causes Problems for Some Users

Image

Expanding the reach of MN Math Corps

Image

Tracking Our Remaining Flood Threat and Rain Becoming Snow Tonight

Image

Flood waters ruining spring break plans

Image

Buses staying on pavement

Image

Roads closed due to flooding

Image

Tacking Fog, Rain, and Flooding

Image

SAW: Mason City's Megan Meyer

Image

News outlet ban

Image

Section tournament highlights; local teams advance to the finals

Community Events