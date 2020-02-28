Clear

Austin students fasting for 30 hours to learn about worldwide poverty

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 7:56 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN, Minn. - Youth in Austin are fasting for 30 hours at Bethlehem Church. The 30 hour famine will end on Saturday night.

During the activity, the students will learn about poverty and hunger all around the world, be tasked with simulation activities, and pack bags of food. "Learning about what its like to be hungry, to be in poverty, and what does that look like in the way of water, food, and lighting, and some of the things that we really take for granted here," explains Outreach Coordinator Dan Mueller.

The students are from all over Austin, not just the Bethlehem Church community.

The food will be packed for Real Hope for the Hungry, and money will be donated to World Vision.

On Saturday, students will break their fast with the same food being packed to send around the world.

