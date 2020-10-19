Austin state lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

AUSTIN, Minn. – A southern Minnesota state lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19.

State Senator Dan Sparks (DFL-Austin) released the following statement on his condition:

“The week of October 5, I began to feel unwell and experience flu-like symptoms, leading to my decision to voluntarily quarantine. After consulting with my doctor, I was tested for COVID-19 on October 8. The test revealed a positive result. Per CDC guidelines, I began a two-week quarantine and have not attended any in-person events. Although I cannot attend in-person, I have continued to participate remotely in legislative business and work on the issues that face our district.”

“I want to thank everyone for their well-wishes and ask that Minnesotans continue to take COVID-19 seriously.”

Senator Sparks has entered a two-week quarantine.