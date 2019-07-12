Clear

Austin sophomore named All-American swimmer

His time at the state meet gained him the national recognition.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 3:19 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 3:26 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Austin High School sophomore is gaining national attention for his talent and success at the 2019 state swim meet.

Logan Kelly was named to the 2019 NISCA All-American list for his time of 56.09 seconds in the breaststroke. That time was good enough for state runner-up in the event. He was also part of the fourth place 200 medley, fifth in the individual 200 medley, and the fifth place freestyle relay.

