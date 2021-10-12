Austin shooting investigation results in man facing numerous child porn charges

AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin man arrested recently in connection to a drive-by shooting is now facing numerous child pornography charges.

Ryan Collins, 32, is facing six felony counts of possessing pornographic work involving a minor.

Authorities said Collins was under investigation for a shooting and drug possession when police seized two of his cell phones and executed search warrants on them.

While reviewing the phone, authorities found out that Collins had child pornography on his phone, and more was found when a second search warrant was executed.

Collins is being held in the Mower County Jail on $150,000 bond.