Clear

Austin sex abuse case coming to an end after nearly two years

Andres Barrera Andres Barrera

Defendant changes his plea.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 1:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of sexually abusing a young girl is changing his plea.

Andres Barrera Jr., 44 of Austin, was arrested in August 2017 and charged with eight counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded not guilty in October 2017, then pleaded not guilty again to an additional eight counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct added in January 2019.

Austin police say a 14-year-old girl accused Barrera of repeatedly raping her, starting when she was 11 years old. The girl told officers Barrera would threaten her that “bad things would happen” if she told anyone about the abuse.

According to court documents, there were two attempts to conduct a jury trial for Barrera but neither resulted in a verdict. On Monday, he entered an Alford plea to two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. No sentencing date has been set. Barrera remains in the Mower County Jail on $250,000 bond.

An Alford plea means Barrera is not admitting guilt but concedes he could be convicted and will accept sentencing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Charles City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Tracking Heat and Isolated Storm Chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking More Heat & Chances for Severe Weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking more heat & severe weather risks

Image

StormTeam3 - We Track Storms

Image

Racing sail boats on Clear Lake

Image

Rochester restaurant hosts 'Dairy Farmer Appreciation Day'

Image

Iowa DOT planning intersection reconstruction

Image

Summer heat creating a hidden danger on playgrounds

Image

Honkers score six in the third inning, down Willmar before all-star break

Image

Race commemorating fallen Navy SEAL from North Iowa

Image

Remembering a north Iowa man who served his country

Community Events