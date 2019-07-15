Austin sex abuse case coming to an end after nearly two years

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of sexually abusing a young girl is changing his plea.

Andres Barrera Jr., 44 of Austin, was arrested in August 2017 and charged with eight counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded not guilty in October 2017, then pleaded not guilty again to an additional eight counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct added in January 2019.

Austin police say a 14-year-old girl accused Barrera of repeatedly raping her, starting when she was 11 years old. The girl told officers Barrera would threaten her that “bad things would happen” if she told anyone about the abuse.

According to court documents, there were two attempts to conduct a jury trial for Barrera but neither resulted in a verdict. On Monday, he entered an Alford plea to two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. No sentencing date has been set. Barrera remains in the Mower County Jail on $250,000 bond.

An Alford plea means Barrera is not admitting guilt but concedes he could be convicted and will accept sentencing.