Austin semi driver injured in Waseca County rollover

Accident happened Wednesday morning.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 12:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. – An Austin driver is hurt in a semi rollover Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8:11 am on Highway 14 in Waseca County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Caleb Orian Harter, 19, was driving west when he went off the road and rolled his semi. Harter suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca for treatment.

The State Patrol says Harter was wearing his seat belt.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Department assisted with this accident.

