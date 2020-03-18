WASECA COUNTY, Minn. – An Austin driver is hurt in a semi rollover Wednesday morning.
It happened around 8:11 am on Highway 14 in Waseca County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Caleb Orian Harter, 19, was driving west when he went off the road and rolled his semi. Harter suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca for treatment.
The State Patrol says Harter was wearing his seat belt.
The Waseca County Sheriff’s Department assisted with this accident.
Related Content
- Austin semi driver injured in Waseca County rollover
- Four injured in Waseca County rollover
- One injured in Olmsted County semi rollover
- Semi rollover in Olmsted County injures one
- Freeborn County semi driver hurt in rollover
- Fillmore County driver injured in rollover
- Fillmore County rollover injures Iowa driver
- Driver injured in Cerro Gordo County rollover
- Waseca printing plant closes
- Olmsted County rollover injures two
Scroll for more content...