Austin semi driver in Nicollet County collision

MANKATO, Minn. – A Mower County semi driver is involved in a two-vehicle collision in Nicollet County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 11 am Tuesday on westbound Highway 14. Paul Douglas Trotter, 60 of Austin, was driving a semi and crashed with the westbound SUV driven by Magi Kay Berentson, 31 of Mankato. The roadway was snow and ice covered at the time.

The State Patrol says Berentson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System for treatment. Trotter was not hurt.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Mankato police and fire, Mayo Ambulance, and Minnesota Department of Transportation all assisted with this collision.