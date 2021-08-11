Austin sees increase in population after 2020 Census reveal

The City of Austin's population increased by 624 people according to 2020 Census data that was revealed Tuesday.

Austin's overall increase brings the City's population to 25,342.

Compared to the rest of southern Minnesota, Austin was ranked second among localities, with Rochester coming in first with an increase of 13,183.

Mayor Steve King said he believes affordable housing played a part in the increase.

"Our housing stock is reasonably priced. You can still, as a family, afford a house here in Austin and I think that kind of goes to why folks want to live here," King said.

King also said the City of Austin plans to use the Census news to draw in future community residents.