Austin schools getting over $400,000 for school safety

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Austin Public Schools is getting over $400,000 in school safety funding.

Minnesota’s U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald announced Thursday the Austin Independent School District - 492 will received $460,958 in funding from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) School Violence Prevention Program.

“When all children are able to return to the classroom, their focus should be on learning,” says MacDonald. “This grant funding can be used to support a wide range of measures to support the physical safety of our children while they are in school.”

The money will pay 75% of the cost of safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools.

“With the new school year underway, the safety of our nation’s students remains paramount,” says COPS Director Phil Keith. “Although this school year may look different at the start, now is the ideal time to make preparations to enhance school safety for when all of our children are back in the classroom.”

The program is also giving $69,960 to the Shakopee Police Department and $67,620 to the Wayzata Independent School District – 284.